Davie Bowie’s Daughter Hasn’t Seen Her Mom In 6 Months: ‘I’m A Child And I Miss Her Dearly’

Lexi Jones Bowie may be an adult in the eyes of the U.S. government, but she is still her mama’s baby girl.

David Bowie’s daughter shared a sweet and sappy Mother’s Day post in honour of her mom, Iman. Lexi, 19, revealed the mom-and-daughter duo had been separated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iman and Alexandria Jones. Photo: Instagram/Lexi Jones

“Happy Mother’s Day again here’s another with me holding a chicken nugget,” Lexi wrote. “Everyone please stay inside I haven’t seen my mom for six months because we live on opposite coasts and it is very difficult to leave NY right now.”

Adding, “But I’m a child and I miss her dearly so please be party-poopers this one time so it doesn’t take two f**king years to see her again. Thank you!”

She concluded her Instagram post with a message to all moms: “Happy mama day to my mommy and to all the mommys💕.”