Rosie O’Donnell Throws Shade At ‘The View’: ‘It’s Been Dumbed-Down A Lot’

It’s safe to say Rosie O’Donnell is no longer a fan of “The View”.

The former co-host slammed the long-running talk show during an interview with the Daily Beast, spilling on why she refuses to watch it.

“I don’t watch it anymore because it upsets me, and because I think it’s been dumbed-down a lot,” she said.

Adding, “Everyone seems to think they have their two-minute sound bite and they want to get everything in but in the old days, The View had much more of a real conversation happening live, and it doesn’t feel like that’s happening anymore.”

O’Donnell first joined “The View” in 2006 but left a year later after an on-air confrontation with co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck about the Iraq War. She left the show just a month before her contract expired.

Later, she rejoined the show in 2014 but left again just six months later.

The talk show is now co-hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain.