Courteney Cox Quizzed On Her Pregnancy Journey By Daughter Coco

Courteney Cox is opening up about the pregnancy journey that resulted in daughter Coco — who interviews her mom about her experience as an expectant mother.

To promote the upcoming season premiere of her pregnancy-themed Facebook Watch series “9 Months with Courteney Cox”, Cox is interviewed about her pregnancy story by her 15-year-old daughter.

In a video shared on Facebook, the former "Friends" star is asked a series of her daughter, who admits, "I'm so uncomfortable it hurts" before launching into her first question: "Describe your pregnancy journey with me in three words," she asks her mom.

“Exciting, emotional, great,” Cox responds, earning an “Aw” from Arquette.

Cox is then asked about her pregnancy cravings, revealed she craved “cottage cheese and tomato” — a combo that her daughter finds to be “disgusting.”

She then asks Cox to share the first word that pops into her head when hearing the words “baby,” “pregnancy” and “mother,” and she responds, respectively, “Adorable,” “hormones” and “love” before her daughter adds a reference to “Friends”.

"Chandler?" she asks. "Is that one really? Oh gosh," says Cox with a laugh.