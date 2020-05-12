Chrissy Teigen Shares Hilarious Clapback To Troll Claiming She Stole A Banana Bread Recipe

Chrissy Teigen is back to her hilarious social media antics.

The model-turned-cookbook author, 34, hit back at a Twitter troll who claimed Teigen stole the recipe for banana bread featured in one of her cookbooks.

“You can’t cook or not copy someone’s idea from their cookbook!” the user tweeted at Teigen. “It’s copying even tho you changed one thing! Come up with your own sh*t! Ya f***ing bum! Chef Mike saw your s*** and might file a suit! I just saw your review and he called me! Stick with your [Filipino] sh*t.”

But Teigen’s response is one for the books, “No idea who chef Mike is but he probably wouldn’t be happy to learn that you, a friend of his worthy of calling, is outing him about his impending lawsuit.”

She later added, “Please tell me who this chef Mike is? So I can speak to him? I have never stolen a recipe from anyone and I actively talk about the restaurants I love. Imagine the ego to think someone is copying you when they haven’t heard of you?”

Teigen has previously shared her process for her perfected banana bread recipe in her first cookbook, Cravings, revealing it took her a year to nail it.

“Perfecting this single recipe took me nearly a year. That’s why I needed so many damn bananas. It was a fine, yummy banana bread. But something wasn’t SPECIAL about it. I tried a million different things. Using banana pudding mix made it taste fake,” she wrote. “Toasting the top with salty coconut made it a little too coconuty. Nuts were too controversial among my friends. Milk chocolate blended in too much […]”

