Nick Cordero Awakens From Coma After Weeks-Long Battle With Coronavirus

Nick Cordero’s ongoing battle with COVID-19 has taken an uptick.

According to new information shared by the actor’s wife, Amanda Kloots, he is now awake after being placed in a medically induced coma.

Cordero, 41, has been hit particularly hard by the virus. In addition to being placed in a coma, he underwent a tracheostomy and had to have one of his legs amputated due to blood-clotting issues.

In a video Kloots, 38, shared on social media (reposted by the Daily Mirror), Kloots ecstatically shared the news.

“Guys we might have to change our hashtag,” she said. “Nick, dada, is awake! Yeah!”

This marks a major turnaround for Cordero, a native of Hamilton, Ont.

“He is awake,” added Kloots. “It’s just that Nick is so weak right now, that opening his eyes, closing his eyes, takes all of his energy.”‘

In an earlier post on Instagram Stories, reported the Mirror, Kloots explained that Cordero is not out of the woods yet.

“We are still concerned about a couple of things: he still has a lot of infection in his lungs that they are clearing out every single day,” she shared. “It is a lot that is still in his lungs and due to the damage of his lungs [from] COVID.”

The long-term goal, she added, is to improve his health to the point that he can be taken off dialysis and will no longer need a ventilator.