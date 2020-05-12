Anderson Cooper Talks Becoming A Dad, That Loopy Interview With Vegas Mayor & More In Howard Stern Interview

CNN’s Anderson Cooper visited SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Tuesday, where the “Anderson Cooper 360” anchor talked about the arrival of his son — born via surrogate — and going viral after a bonkers interview with the mayor of Las Vegas, who shared her belief that the city’s casinos and hotels should reopen despite having literally no plan for how to do that safely in the midst of a worldwide pandemic.

Speaking of coparenting his newborn son with ex Benjamin Maisani, Cooper said, “My friends become my family. If more people love my son and are in his life, I’m all for that. My ex is a great guy, and I think it’s good to have two parents if you can.”

RELATED: Anderson Cooper Announces Birth Of His Son

Since Maisani is French, Cooper told host Howard Stern, he’ll be called “papa” while Anderson will go by “dad” or “daddy.”

The conversation also drifted to Cooper’s interview with Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman, which Stern admitted he’s watched “maybe seven times… purely as entertainment.”

RELATED: Anderson Cooper Shreds ‘Ignorant’ Las Vegas Mayor For Bonkers Proposal To Reopen Casinos In The Middle Of A Pandemic: ‘Really Irresponsible’

“I had read that the mayor said we should open the casinos, open the Strip,” said Cooper. “I thought, oh, let’s actually talk to her and sort of play that out and see if she has a actually done any work on preparing for that and thinking about that… when you actually start to tease out a person’s ideas you realize they haven’t thought about it at all.

During his discussion with Stern, Cooper also opened up about the role he played in helping Apple CEO Tim Cook come out as openly gay, and revealed that he’s recently started drinking coffee — and has become a full-on java junkie.