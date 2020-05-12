Rihanna Nears The Top Of U.K.’s Richest Music List After Recent Move To London

Rihanna’s move to London last year has led her to be added to an annual list of the U.K.’s wealthiest music stars.

The Barbados-born singer, 32, has landed at #3 on the annual list put out by Britain’s Sunday Times.

According to Robert Watts, who compiled the list, Rihanna’s inclusion this year is emblematic of a “seismic change” that’s been taking place as younger performers push the codgers to lower positions.

“If you look through the yellowing pages of the first list in 1989, it looks like a rogues’ gallery of middle-aged and elderly white men. It was earls, dukes and figures from manufacturing and finance,” he told The Guardian. “Now money is being made in different ways, and by all sorts of different people – like Rihanna.”

Topping the list are Andrew Lloyd-Webber and Paul McCartney, who share the #1 position with each having a net worth of £800 million (approximately $1.3 billion in Canadian dollars).

Rihanna’s third-place position (with a net worth of £468 million, or $800 million Canadian) comes largely from her Fenty fashion brand and cosmetics line.

Meanwhile, Watts anticipates there will be some changes in next year’s list, particularly with artists who pull in the bulk of their income via touring.

“The cancellations of tours and the pulling of albums mean it will be a thin year,” he said. “We expect most artists’ earnings to flatline but not for them to necessarily lose money, because the bulk of their wealth is already earned and safely in their bank accounts.”

1= Lord Lloyd-Webber — £800m ($1.3 billion CDN)

1= Sir Paul McCartney — £800m ($1.3 billion CDN)

3 Rihanna — £800m ($800 million CDN)

4 Sir Elton John — £360m ($621 million CDN)

5 Sir Mick Jagger — £285m ($491 million CDN)

6= Olivia and Dhani Harrison — £270m ($465 million CDN)

6= Keith Richards £270m ($465 million CDN)

8 Sir Ringo Starr — £260m ($448 million CDN)

9 Michael Flatley — £206m ($355 million CDN)

10= Ed Sheeran — £200m ($345 million CDN)

10= Sir Rod Stewart — £200m ($345 million CDN)

10= Sting— £200m ($345 million CDN)