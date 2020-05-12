Beyonce’s Daughter Blue Ivy Dances To Mom’s Song In Instagram Video

Blue Ivy is once again demonstrating that she’s a chip off the old block.

On Tuesday, the 8-year-old daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z was captured dancing to one of her mom’s songs.

In a video posted to Instagram, reports People, the youngster is showing off her moves to Queen Bey’s “Mood 4 Eva”, with the clip taken from her 2019 “Making the Gift” documentary.

“Mood 4 Eva” appears on Beyonce’s 2019 soundtrack, The Lion King: The Gift.

The was posted online by Blue Ivy’s personal stylist, Manuel Mendez (yes, she has her own stylist).