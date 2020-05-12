John Boyega Gets a ‘Talking To’ From His Mom About Secret Chest Tattoo

John Boyega has faced down some of the most powerful Jedi in the universe, but even he’s not above a scolding from his mom!
The “Star Wars” star took to Twitter with a bit of a meltdown on Tuesday, sharing with fans that his mother had somehow found out about a chest tattoo he had been keeping secret from her.
“Nah my mum said Adedayo. Call me,” Boyega shared, with a nervous Kermit the Frog gif. “Nah why am I hearing that Jumanji drumming!”
The 28-year-old actor shared some hilarious responses to memes fans had posted, noting that his sisters were also laughing at him for the dressing down.
“Nah the talking to I just got….. she asked if I’m trying to be like DAVI BECKAM,” he relayed to fans after the conversation. “David Beckham tatts are a no no for a Christian Nigerian mum with tribal marks bro.”
“I think I’m in the green but my sister said something important,” he added. “Zeus himself….my dad…. hasn’t said a word.”
However, the family turmoil ended with a bit of a twist, as Boyega shared that one of his sisters was also planning on getting a tattoo.
“Wait wait wait!!!Plot twist!!!! My mum called my sister to share intel and my sis grace said ‘I’m getting one too,'” he tweeted, before sharing a gif from the Malcolm in the Middle opening credits of the brothers sinking to the bottom of a pool: “Me and my sister right now it was nice knowing you all. Have a good night. I actually gotta handle this byeeee!”
Here’s hoping Boyega still has some parental goodwill saved up from buying his folks a house after landing his big role in “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens”, which he dished to ET about back in 2017.
“I bought my mom and dad a house! I mean, that’s a way to do it,” he said when asked about his biggest “rock star” purchase since becoming a household name. “You know, I also think that’s giving back to my king and my queen. So that’s what I did.”
See more on the star in the video below.
MORE FROM ET:
John Boyega and Oscar Isaac Recall Their ‘Chemistry’ in First ‘Star Wars’ Audition (Exclusive)
John Boyega Shares Video of the Moment He Surprised His Parents With a New House
‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’: John Boyega Reflects on Wrapping Up the Skywalker Saga (Exclusive)