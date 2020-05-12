John Boyega Gets a ‘Talking To’ From His Mom About Secret Chest Tattoo

John Boyega has faced down some of the most powerful Jedi in the universe, but even he’s not above a scolding from his mom!

The “Star Wars” star took to Twitter with a bit of a meltdown on Tuesday, sharing with fans that his mother had somehow found out about a chest tattoo he had been keeping secret from her.

“Nah my mum said Adedayo. Call me,” Boyega shared, with a nervous Kermit the Frog gif. “Nah why am I hearing that Jumanji drumming!”

The 28-year-old actor shared some hilarious responses to memes fans had posted, noting that his sisters were also laughing at him for the dressing down.

Been hiding my chest tattoo from my mum. She just asked me to call her 😩😩😩😩 I’m shooooooookk!! — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 12, 2020

Nah my mum said

Adedayo. Call me. pic.twitter.com/70B54HtVTz — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 12, 2020

Nah why am I hearing that jumanji drumming ! — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 12, 2020

My sisters right now …… pic.twitter.com/ZOjjwSWlLh — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 12, 2020

“Nah the talking to I just got….. she asked if I’m trying to be like DAVI BECKAM,” he relayed to fans after the conversation. “David Beckham tatts are a no no for a Christian Nigerian mum with tribal marks bro.”

“I think I’m in the green but my sister said something important,” he added. “Zeus himself….my dad…. hasn’t said a word.”

Nah the talking to I just got….. she asked if I’m trying to be like DAVI BECKAM. 😩😩😩😩 — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 12, 2020

David Beckham tatts are a no no for a Christian Nigerian mum with tribal marks bro. https://t.co/ZlpsURmF5z — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 12, 2020

I think I’m in the green but my sister said something important. Zeus himself….my dad…. hasn’t said a word. 😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/sNvjeBuXBy — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 12, 2020

However, the family turmoil ended with a bit of a twist, as Boyega shared that one of his sisters was also planning on getting a tattoo.

“Wait wait wait!!!Plot twist!!!! My mum called my sister to share intel and my sis grace said ‘I’m getting one too,'” he tweeted, before sharing a gif from the Malcolm in the Middle opening credits of the brothers sinking to the bottom of a pool: “Me and my sister right now it was nice knowing you all. Have a good night. I actually gotta handle this byeeee!”

Wait wait wait!!!Plot twist!!!! My mum called my sister to share intel and my sis grace said “I’m getting one too” pic.twitter.com/RwlY5xO1AV — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 12, 2020

Me and my sister right now it was nice knowing you all. Have a good night. I actually gotta handle this 😂😂😂😂 byeeee! pic.twitter.com/yGFGzKMHaX — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 12, 2020

Here’s hoping Boyega still has some parental goodwill saved up from buying his folks a house after landing his big role in “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens”, which he dished to ET about back in 2017.

“I bought my mom and dad a house! I mean, that’s a way to do it,” he said when asked about his biggest “rock star” purchase since becoming a household name. “You know, I also think that’s giving back to my king and my queen. So that’s what I did.”

See more on the star in the video below.

MORE FROM ET:

John Boyega and Oscar Isaac Recall Their ‘Chemistry’ in First ‘Star Wars’ Audition (Exclusive)

John Boyega Shares Video of the Moment He Surprised His Parents With a New House

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’: John Boyega Reflects on Wrapping Up the Skywalker Saga (Exclusive)