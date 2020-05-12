‘Caroline In The City’ Cast Reunites For ‘Stars In The House’

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley have been hosting Zoom-driven TV show reunions through their YouTube series “Stars in the House”, raising money for the Actors Fund, which offers support to actors left jobless as film production and theatre remains shut during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the duo welcomed the cast of “Caroline in the City”, on the 25th anniversary of the date when the very first episode was filmed.

Alongside show creator Marco Pennette, stars Lea Thompson (Caroline), Malcolm Gets (Richard), Amy Pietz (Annie), Eric Lutes (Del), Andy Lauer (Charlie), Tom LaGrua (Remo), John Mariano (Johnny) and Jason Workman (Jeff) came together for a virtual re-enactment of that pilot script, along with sharing their memories of the beloved sitcom, which ran from 1995 until 1999.

“They say you can never go home again…” said series creator Marco Pennette, “but thanks to ‘Stars In The House’ apparently you can. It’s been so wonderful to revisit ‘Caroline In The City’ and its talented cast. And even though a lot has changed since we shot this pilot 25 years ago, the story of a young woman searching for love in the big city is timeless.”

The entire reunion can be viewed in the video above.