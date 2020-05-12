‘Dead To Me’: Twitter Responds To This Surprise ‘Married… With Children’ Star Cameo

Warning: Do not proceed if you have not watched season 2 of Netflix’s “Dead to Me”.

“Married… With Children” fans were in for a treat with another of the show’s alumni appearing on “Dead to Me”.

The Netflix series just dropped its highly anticipated second season, starring Christina Applegate (who played Kelly Bundy on “Married… With Children”) and Linda Cardellini.

Much to the delight of fans, Applegate’s former co-star, Katey Sagal (who played her screen mom, Peggy Bundy, in the ’80s series), made a cameo.

Sagal portrayed Judy’s incarcerated mother, and the show’s creator, Liz Feldman, told TVLine she could be back in season 3 — and possibly even share the screen with Applegate.

“Thanks you for all the messages about my appearance on @deadtome,” Sagal tweeted. “Here is a shot from the episode.”

Viewers were thrilled with the fun cameo, with many taking to social media to share their joy.

“It was a wonderful surprise,” tweeted one fan. “I screamed, ‘I LOVE HER. SHE IS A PRO AT BEING A BADASS MOM!’ My roommates weren’t so enthused. They’ve never been exposed to your other roles other than Pat from Smart House. 😅”

It was a wonderful surprise. I screamed, “I LOVE HER. SHE IS A PRO AT BEING A BADASS MOM!” My roommates weren’t so enthused. They’ve never been exposed to your other roles other than Pat from Smart House. 😅 — Jaymi (@jaykaos) May 12, 2020

“I was freaking out because this made me love the show more than i already did!!! Red heart👌🏼,” wrote another Twitter user.

Another fan wrote, “Too bad you didn’t work one on one with Christina again! It would be a mini MWC reunion!”

Too bad you didn’t work one on one with Christina again! It would be a mini MWC reunion! — Stacie Thompson (@StacieT1291971) May 12, 2020

The second season also featured the return of James Marsden, who, in a fun twist, plays the twin brother of Judy’s dead ex, Steve Wood.

Feldman recently told ET that the idea of Marsden returning as a twin only came about thanks to the actor jokingly suggesting ways for him to remain on the series following Steve’s death.

“He’s just a great human being and wonderful to have on set, and he and I just really hit it off,” Feldman explained. “I received the most incredibly lovely e-mail from him at the end of last season after the show had premiered and people seemed to like it. And he wrote me an e-mail joking around, saying, ‘Is there any way Steve could survive a traumatic brain injury and drowning?'”

“I just started laughing when I read [the e-mail] ’cause I just thought that was funny,” she continued. “I was like, ‘Well, that’s a bridge too far for me. I don’t want to suspend reality so far that we don’t recognize it anymore.’ But I called him immediately and I was like, ‘Would you be interested in coming back if there was a way to do that?’ And he said, ‘Yeah!’ I started pacing around the house and was like, ‘How would l do that?’ And the idea of him playing his own twin popped into my head.”

She also dished on the season’s shocking cliffhanger, which saw Jen confess to killing Steve. Feldman admitted that pressure was high to live up to season 1’s massive season ending, and that she hoped all the unanswered questions would help secure a third season of the show.

“You always want to leave threads dangling so that you have something to answer in season 3,” she said. “And, also hopefully you’re enticing your network or your streaming platform to keep the story going for another season.”

“I always start with the beginning, middle, end — the tentpole moments throughout,” she added, about already having a third season storyline sketched out. “And then I rely on the fact that I work with incredibly talented writers, many of whom are smarter than me who are going to come up with even better ideas than I will. I have a rough sketch and everybody really comes in, colors it in and brings it to life.”

See more reactions to Sagal’s “Dead to Me” cameo below.

KATEY SAGAL JUDY’S MOM????? MARRIED WITH CHILDREN REUNION ON DEAD TO ME pic.twitter.com/ftDIyGD8Vt — ex-bisexual (@endofluv) May 8, 2020

I would also like to thank #DeadtoMe for letting me know that my instant reaction to a Katey Sagal sighting is "OH, HELL YES." — K. Sonne (@popservatory) May 9, 2020

SPOILER #DeadToMeSeason2 A whole Katey Sagal is in this season! What a freaking pleasant surprise, all the Sons Of Anarchy memories flashed through my mind 😍pic.twitter.com/90dNfieSe5 — Phoenix (@__WildRose_) May 10, 2020

the 9th episode of dead to me's new season has a casting surprise so delightfully cheeky it was borderline bundy-erful; judy is seen entering the visitor section of a prison to meet with her incarcerated mother played by christina applegate’s married with children mom katey sagal — j. (@xfullofwonder) May 10, 2020

MORE FROM ET:

‘Dead to Me’: The Twist-Filled Season 2 Finale Ending, Explained (Exclusive)

‘Dead to Me’: The Story Behind the Wild Season 2 Twist (Exclusive)

‘Dead to Me’ Season 2 Trailer Has a Message for Jen and Judy: ‘I Know What You Did’