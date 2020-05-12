Brendan Urie Joins The Roots For Social Distancing Cover Of The Queen-Bowie Classic ‘Under Pressure’

Panic! At the Disco frontman Brendan Urie joined The Roots on Tuesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” for a social-distancing cover of “Under Pressure”, the classic 1981 collab from Queen and David Bowie.

Given that Urie, Fallon and all of The Roots’ members are in quarantine at their respective homes, they made do with whatever instruments — or reasonable facsimiles — could be found at hand.

As a result, the combo unleashed a rough, raw version of the song featuring Urie and Fallon taking on the vocals — famously sung in the original by Bowie and Freddie Mercury — while the band improvises.

RELATED: Panic! At the Disco Fans Trying To Kiss Brendon Urie Will Be Booted From Concerts

Instead of his usual drum kit, Questlove substitutes a butter knife, a wine glass, a bottle, a jar, a bowl and the lid of a pot, while Black Thought bangs a spatula on a toaster.

Other items drafted into musical use include a spoon, fork and frisbee, while one member of the band simply bangs on a table.

The entire impromptu performance can be enjoyed in the video above.