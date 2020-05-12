Colleen Ballinger Of ‘Miranda Sings’ Apologizes After Insensitive Videos From Her Past Resurface

Colleen Ballinger, best known for her “Miranda Sings” YouTube character, is addressing some recently resurfaced videos from her past that have stirred up controversy.

She offered her feelings in a video she released on Tuesday, which she titled “addressing everything.”

In the video, the 33-year-old confronts a video in which she and her sister, 14 years earlier, perform as Latina characters, which she now admits are “completely based on racial stereotypes.”

States Ballinger: “It is not funny, and it is completely hurtful. I am so ashamed and embarrassed that I ever thought this was okay.”

Another video, this one from 12 years ago, finds her mocking an overweight woman who was seated next to her on a flight.

“That is not the woman I am today,” Ballinger insisted. “I’m such a huge advocate for women… the fact that I talked negatively about someone who is overweight is absolutely disgusting to me.”

She added: “To anyone and everyone who was hurt or offended by the statements I made when I was younger, I am so, so sorry. I hope you all can see that the person I am today is so far from the person I was a decade ago.”

