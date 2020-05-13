Madonna, Lady Gaga & More Artists’ Data Breached In Hack

The music world is being rocked by a massive data breach.

According to Variety, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Nicki Minaj, Bruce Springsteen, Mary J. Blige, Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey, Bette Midler, Priyanka Chopra, and more have had gigabytes’ worth of data stolen in a recent hack.

A hacker group claimed last week that it had stolen data from the law firm Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks’ network in what appears to have been a ransomware attack, though it is not known what the group is demanding.

Stolen in the hack were documents, including contracts and nondisclosure agreements, as well as phone numbers, email addresses, and more.

The hack was proven real when the group posted an excerpt from the contract for Madonna’s 2019-20 “Madame X” tour on the dark web.

The group, known alternately as “REvil” and “Sodinokibi” have previously attacked U.K.-based currency-exchange company Travelex, who paid $2.3 million in bitcoin in ransom.