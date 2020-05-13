Lionel Richie Discusses ‘We Are The World’ ‘American Idol’ Finale Performance: ‘It Just Feels Right’

Lionel Richie spoke about the upcoming “American Idol” finale Sunday with Jimmy Kimmel Tuesday.

Richie revealed how he’ll be performing “We Are the World” alongside fellow judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan and the contestants.

RELATED: Louis Knight Knocks Out ‘Lion King’ Classic On ‘American Idol’

The singer shared, “I was so excited about presenting it to them because I’ve been asked a thousand and one times, ‘Are you going to write another song for what’s happening right now in the world?’

“And my answer was, ‘Exactly the lyrics I would have written for the new song are in the old song “We are the World”.'”

He added, “It just feels right that we would present it at this time.”

According to E! News, former “Idol” contestants Alejandro Aranda (a.k.a. Scarypoolparty), Gabby Barrett, Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Laine Hardy, Lauren Alaina, Phillip Phillips, Ruben Studdard, and Scotty McCreery will be taking part in the performance, as well.

Richie was also asked about whether he’s planning to grow his giant afro back during quarantine.

RELATED: Dillon James Has Katy Perry In Tears With Stunning ‘American Idol’ Mother’s Day Performance

He told Kimmel, “Whether I considered it or not, it is coming back. I’m happy at this age and time in my life that there is an afro coming back.”

See Richie’s performance of “We Are the World” during the first-ever remote “American Idol” finale Sunday.