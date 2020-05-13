Maroon 5 Perform ‘Memories’ In Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Adam Levine paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

On Tuesday’s “The Tonight Show”, Maroon 5 performed their song “Memories”, from their upcoming album.

In the performance, recorded by the musicians at home, Levine sported Bryant’s old No. 8 Lakers jersey.

The song itself is also about losing loved ones with lyrics like, “I can’t reach out to call you, but I know I will one day.”

Bryant passed away at 41 in a helicopter crash in January. He was a five-time NBA champion.