James Corden Is Upset He Didn’t Get Invited To His Staff Game Night

Nobody invited James Corden.

On Tuesday’s “The Late Late Show”, the host did a Zoom chat with his staff to introduce his audience to all the people who make his show possible.

But the chat took a turn when it was revealed various staff members had all been having remote game nights without Corden.

Even Reggie Watts was in on the game nights, shouting “Rock on!”, which evidently is an inside joke for all the participants. Except Corden, of course.

The host then tried to organize an impromptu game of charades, which quickly turned into him hilariously firing staff members in a fit of rage.