Matthew McConaughey Talks Politics & The Coronavirus: ‘This Is A Tug Of War & We Need All Hands On The Rope’

Matthew McConaughey spoke about the politicization of the coronavirus pandemic during an appearance on “Special Report with Bret Baier” Tuesday.

McConaughey, who recently released a PSA with co-producer Roy Spence, explained: “I could feel that this united purpose we all have as Americans to beat this enemy and this virus, that purpose got hijacked by partisan politics.

“The narrative became, if you want to go to work, you’re on the far right. If you don’t go to work, you want to stay home, you’re on the far left.

“And now even the mask-wearing is getting politicized, where if you want to wear a mask, you wear a mask, you’re a Liberal. And if you don’t, you’re Conservative. And that’s just not true.”

McConaughey explained how the politicization has divided America into fighting “two wars,” adding, “If we fight both wars we’re going to lose them.

“But if we try to fight the one against the virus [not the one against each other], which is the one we should be fighting. We’re gonna beat it.”

McConaughey added of his PSA, “Part of it is saying just that, to remind us that this is not about politics. It’s about us, the U.S.A.. We’re gonna take care of each other. Right now we have a collective purpose.

“Look at who we are in World War II. And we have a crisis that came to us. We were united in that purpose. And all of a sudden the human factor started to get split and two tribes started fighting each other in partisan politics,” McConaughey continued. “And that is not what we need. We need a collection right now. This is a tug of war at the virus. We need all hands on the rope.”