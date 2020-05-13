Elle Fanning Has The Perfect Brad Pitt ‘Beard Bead Phase’ Cosplay

Elle Fanning is unrecognizable as Brad Pitt.

Fanning caught up with Jimmy Fallon over video chat for “The Tonight Show: At-Home Edition” on Tuesday. Fanning revealed she is an excellent doppelganger for Pitt during his “beard bead phase.”

RELATED: Elle Fanning Is ‘Married To An Idiot’ In Catherine The Great Satire

“That’s me,” she began. “That’s Brad Pitt in his beard bead phase when he wore beard beads and basically we would do this on set, it was called the Doppelgänger Challenge and, like, the set of ‘The Crown’ did it as well.

“Our makeup designer did ‘The Crown’, so she was like — we were in competition with them and we totally won,” Fanning continued. “We went all out, the cast. Like, we had this group chat, going dressed up as celebrities, people from, you know, different characters in film.”

RELATED: Elle Fanning Talks Throwing Up In An Uber After Drinking

Turns out Fanning is an expert at dressing up as other actors. She also once recreated Daniel-Day Lewis’ Bill the Butcher from “Gangs of New York”.

“You had to grab things from the makeup trailer in, like, five minutes and put it together,” she shared. “So, we got creative.”