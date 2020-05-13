Rosie O’Donnell Says Madonna’s Quarantine Videos Are ‘A Little Weird’

Rosie O’Donnell isn’t sure what to make of her friend Madonna’s output during quarantine.

While under self-isolation, Madonna has received plenty of flak for the videos she has shared on social media, including one now-deleted Instagram post in which she sat naked in a bathtub and called the coronavirus “the great equalizer.”

In another video, the singer was seen sitting at a typewriter talking about suffering emotional and physical angst.

Speaking to Page Six, O’Donnell was asked about the videos her friend was posting.

“I know, I know,” she said. “With the typing, sitting in the bathtub, reading poetry naked. I don’t get it, but she’s an artist in her own category and I think she does what she does and she doesn’t care who thinks what.”

But O’Donnell added, “She’s an artist and that’s the only place she has to create right now.”

The former talk show host also said Madonna is current at home with her “young lover and she’s happy. She’s got all of her kids except Rocco there and I think that brings her tremendous comfort, but I agree [the videos] are a little weird.”