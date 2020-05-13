‘Prince And The Revolution: Live’ YouTube Stream To Benefit COVID-19 Relief

Prince may be gone but he is still lending a hand.

The Prince estate has teamed up with YouTube to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts: The legendary 1985 concert “Prince and the Revolution: Live” will be streamed for three days.

“Prince and the Revolution: Live” on YouTube will support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. Google will match $2 for every $1 donated by viewers up to a grand total of $5 million.

The livestream will air on Prince’s official YouTube channel beginning Friday, May 14, through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 17.