Carly Pearce Reminds Us ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’ In New Music Video

Carly Pearce’s new song “It Won’t Always Be Like This” has assumed new meaning during the coronavirus pandemic.

When the singer released the ballad in February off her sophomore album, she probably didn’t realize it would serve as such a good reminder for her fans during these unprecedented times.

“A beautiful thing for me is seeing how we ALL can relate in the exact same way to it right now,” says Pearce on Instagram.

On Thursday, the 30-year-old country singer debuted a heartwarming video for the song, which she called “The Social Distance Sessions”, recording as it was — virtually — with her bandmates.

The music video takes viewers through empty streets and venues and shines a light on healthcare professionals and everybody working the frontlines.

Pearce reminds fans that the personal song, which was written through three different stages of her life, serves as a good reminder that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I have heard stories straight from healthcare workers that have told me this is the anthem they’re playing on the hospital floor as they work on the front lines of this, to people who said this song is helping to remind them that ‘this too shall pass’ and to choose faith over fear.”