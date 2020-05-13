Kristen Bell Dishes On Parenting Double Standards

Kristen Bell and La Guardia Cross are dissecting double standards of parenting.

“The Good Place” actress and the YouTube star each have two children. Sometimes a mom has to take over traditional “dad duties” and vice versa. In episode 3 of Ellen DeGeneres’ “#Momsplaining”, Bell and Cross try to break down these barriers.

“There are some things a man can do that a woman can’t, but there are also a lot of things that a woman can do that a man can’t. Like grow a fetus inside their body, provide sustenance through their nipples,” Bell said. “And in the men’s room, a dad can’t change a baby’s diaper.”

The six-episode digital series airs Wednesdays on EllenTube.