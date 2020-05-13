James Blake Performs Stunning Cover Of Joni Mitchell’s ‘A Case Of You’

James Blake belted out a stunning cover of Joni Mitchell‘s “A Case of You” during Tuesday’s “Late Late Show”.

Blake, who originally recorded his version of the 1971 track for his 2011 album Enough Thunder, performed the cover at his piano while in lockdown.

The singer has been covering numerous tracks by artists, including Stevie Wonder, Radiohead, and Billie Eilish during his Instagram Live sessions.

RELATED: James Taylor Reveals Joni Mitchell Is ‘Coming Back Musically’

James Corden asked his guest how he’d been coping during the lockdown during his appearance on the show, to which Blake replied: “I am barely holding it together, if I’m honest with you.

“This is the first time in a good while that I’ve put on clothes. I appreciate the opportunity to feel like I’m wearing real clothes.”

.@jamesblake feels the struggle right now. pic.twitter.com/aaoPhy3nx2 — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) May 13, 2020

RELATED: James Corden Is Personally Covering Wages For All His Furloughed ‘Late Late Show’ Staff

The musician’s appearance comes after he shared his latest single “You’re Too Precious” last month.