‘The Sandman’ Audio Adaptation: James McAvoy, Taron Egerton Highlight Star-Studded Cast

Audible.ca pulled out the big guns for the first-ever audio adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman graphic novel series.

Gaiman will serve as narrator but the rest of the cast comprises an interesting blend of Hollywood stars. The bestselling graphic novel was originally published by DC.

James McAvoy stars in the title role of Dream and works alongside Taron Egerton, Riz Ahmed, Kat Dennings, Arthur Darvill, Andy Serkis, Michael Sheen, and many more.

The first instalment of the multi-part original audio drama series is set for release on July 15, 2020. The Sandman is available for pre-order now and will exclusively premiere on Audible.ca/TheSandman.