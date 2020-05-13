John Krasinski And Jenna Fischer Remember Jim & Pam’s ‘Perfect’ First Kiss On ‘The Office’

The ending of “The Office” season 2 is still burned in fans’ minds.

At the end of the episode “Casino Night”, Jim confesses his love for Pam but is rejected. They later share a surprising kiss that left fans hanging until season 3.

On the new episode of the podcast “Office Ladies”, hosts and former co-stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey welcomed John Krasinski and he brought up that memorable finale.

“I watched an episode for the first time in so long for this,” Krasinski said. “I haven’t watched one for a little while now, and [‘Casino Night’] in particular — that’s some heavy machinery of content.”

Fischer also admitted, “This is the first time I watched ‘Casino Night’ since it aired.”

Remembering the parking lot confession, Krasinski said, “That moment in particular was insane for so many reasons. I remember that the cells of my body were really buzzing. I saw the crew running around and deciding where to hide the cameras… Everybody was deciding can [Jim and Pam] see the cameras? Can they not see the cameras? Are they aware of the documentary crew?”

“I remember feeling very alone in the parking lot,” Fischer said. “I remember genuinely being extremely nervous,” Fischer recalled. “I think I had interpreted it as the biggest scene I had done on the show. Something to that level of intensity was super-terrifying to me and I remember being like, ‘Hey, bro. Remember when you thought you were an actor? Tonight ruins that whole mirage.'”

Krasinski also recalled telling the episode’s director Ken Kwapis that he would have no trouble playing the scene honestly.

“I’m going be really honest with you, Ken. This is a layup for me bro, because I lived it,” he remembered saying. “I was like, dude. In my high school yearbook I have every single girl in the school being like, ‘Thank you so much. You were the shoulder to cry on. You were such a good friend when I was in love with Adam.’ So when [Kwapis] was like, ‘Hey, do a scene about the love of your life having another guy instead of you,’ I was like, ‘Bro? It’s called my default setting.'”

Getting to the kiss, Fischer said, “Should we talk about the big old kiss? It’s not even a big kiss, it’s a little kiss. But it’s the perfect kiss.”

“That was my first acting kiss ever,” Krasinski revealed, and Fisher admitted it was only her second.