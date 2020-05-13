Noel Gallagher Reveals He Had ‘Brutal Panic Attacks’ Due To Cocaine Use In The ’90s

Noel Gallagher has had some serious trouble with substance use over the years.

Appearing on Matt Morgan’s “Funny How?” podcast, the former Oasis rocker opened up about his daily use of cocaine in the 1990s.

“I did have to check into hospital once,” he said, according to Spin. “Imagine having the psychosis and having to have to go to hospital [sic]. They don’t understand a word you’re saying because of your accent and you’re like, ‘I think I am on my way out.’”

Gallagher added, “I had a few brutal panic attacks, which is why I quit.”

Speaking to the Irish Independent last year, the musician admitted now, “You just know that when the coke comes out the night is going to take a shit turn. It’s always like fun and games and once someone gets the coke out then all of a sudden it’s, ‘Well, it’s time for me to go anyway because this is now boring.'”