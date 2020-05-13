Jennifer Lopez’s 12-Year-Old Daughter Is Going To Be A Published Author

Jennifer Lopez is one proud mama today.

Lopez’s 12-year-old daughter Emme Muñiz will soon be a published author. Crown Books for Young Readers, an imprint of Random House Children’s Books, announced on Wednesday its intention to publish Muñiz’s debut book, Lord Help Me!.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Relives ‘The Wedding Planner’

“So proud of my lil’ coconut 🥥 Emme, as she shares her own daily prayers in her very first book LORD HELP ME!” J Lo captioned an Instagram photo of Muñiz and her book.

Emily Easton, vice-president and publisher, Crown Books for Young Readers, praised Muñiz in a press release.

RELATED: Alex Rodriguez Says Wedding To J Lo Is ‘On A Pause’

“We’re so excited to be working with Emme on this picture book,” Easton said. “When we met for the first time, I was so inspired by her heartfelt desire to share the positivity and sense of calm that daily prayer brought to her life with other children and their families.”

Lord Help Me! will be released simultaneously in English and Spanish on Sept. 29, 2020, with a first printing of 100,000 copies.