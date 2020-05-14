Marshall Bares It All In New Music Video For ‘This Is It’

“This is it” for Marshall.

The Juno Award-winning artist has just released the music video for his new single “This Is It”, in which he leaves little to the imagination by baring it all.

“We’ve all had a serious look at solitude over the last couple months and the negative impact it can have on you if you let it,” says Marshall.

“But finding the humour in it and embracing the freedom, especially while naked? Well, that can definitely help put a smile back on your face.”

The track, written and recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic, marks Marshall’s first release since departing from Walk Off The Earth in December 2019 and serves as the first taste of his sophomore solo project coming out later this year.

“Change is an interesting part of life,” the 41-year-old shares. “Sometimes you just have to accept that it’s happening. This Is It.”

Marshall continues to spread positivity with his Instagram live series “Marshall Mondays”, during which he openly discusses the latest trending news topics, while also conducting special-guest interviews and performances.

Check out the music video for “This Is It” above.