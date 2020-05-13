Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Raises Over $80,000 For Nashville Animal Shelters Following Deadly Tornadoes

Miranda Lambert is doing her bit to help animals after horrific tornadoes swept through Nashville and Middle Tennessee in March.

Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation joined forces with Tractor Supply Co. and Generous, a Nashville-based online giving platform, to match donations from nearly 1,000 people. They’ve now made more than their original goal of $75,000, hitting the $80,000 mark, The Blast reported.

Lambert said in a press release, “We knew people needed to come first, but MuttNation is here because we have to watch over the animals, too.

“My heart is filled with both sadness for everyone who suffered — and with gratitude for everyone who has stepped up.”

MuttNation will be sending the money to shelters and organizations affected by the deadly tornadoes; Agape Animal Rescue, Crossroads Campus, Friends of MACC, Nashville Humane Association, the Pet Community Center, Putnam County Humane, the Putnam Disaster Animal Relief Team (DART) and the Wilson County DART.

Lambert recently spoke about the record number of people adopting and fostering animals across Nashville during the coronavirus pandemic.

She shared on Twitter: