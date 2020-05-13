Jeffrey Epstein Gets The Documentary Treatment In ‘Filthy Rich’ Trailer

Late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is the subject of a brand new documentary.

On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the first trailer for the four-part documentary “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich”, uncovering the story of the billionaire financier who took his life in prison last year.

The series documents the accusations of sexual assault against women and children, exposing Epstein’s connections to numerous rich and powerful people.

“Take him down. Take everybody down,” says one of his accusers in the trailer.

The series is based on the book Filthy Rich: The Billionaire’s Sex Scandal, by author James Patterson and is executive produced by Joe Berlinger, who created last year’s hit docuseries “Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes”.

“Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” premieres on Netflix on May 27.