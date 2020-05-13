OK Go Releases New Track ‘All Together Now’ To Honour Frontline Workers Tackling Coronavirus

OK Go is paying tribute to the frontline workers tackling the coronavirus with their new single.

The band may be known for their extravagant music videos, but they took things down a notch with their latest which was filmed from home during the lockdown.

They wrote on Twitter, “Our new song ‘All Together Now’ is inspired by the nightly cheering in neighbourhoods around the world for frontline workers. We call out into the night to reassure each other that human goodness is rugged, that our capacity to care for each other is less fragile than our bodies.”

Profits from downloads at OK Go’s website will be donated to Partners in Health, a nonprofit organization that brings healthcare benefits to those in need. Fans who donate to the organization will also receive some special gifts.

Frontman Damian Kulash opened up about his own battle with COVID-19 in a letter shared with the music video.

It included, “I caught the coronavirus early, when there were only six known cases in California, all of them hundreds of miles from L.A., where I live. My symptoms lasted forever, but were only genuinely scary for a day and a half.”

“My wife Kristin’s battle was tougher, though. She was only briefly at the hospital, but bedridden with breathing problems for a long stretch,” he added. “As she convalesced, I struggled to keep up with our two-year-old twins, and there were times when her breathing was so laboured I worried she just wouldn’t wake up.”

He continued, “We’re extremely lucky. She made a full recovery, and though the kids did have symptoms, they never got much worse than a nasty cold. My heart aches for those who haven’t had the same luck, who are suffering unimaginable loss and hardship, whether from the virus or the havoc it’s wrought on the world.”