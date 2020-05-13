A Beyonce And Cardi B Collab Was Indeed Scrapped, Says J White

A Beyoncé and Cardi B collaboration was in the works before it wasn’t, says producer J White.

Rumours swirled in 2017 about the two music superstars teaming up. The story originally leaked after “Bodak Yellow” sound mixer Michael Ashby, known as Ashby The Mix Engineer, shared a picture of a file titled “Cardi B ft Beyonce demo” on his computer.

The collaboration never dropped despite fan excitement. Cardi denied the validity of the rumours at the time. In a new Instagram video, White revealed there indeed was a collaboration in the works. Unfortunately, it was scrapped after the leak.

“Three years ago I had a Beyoncé play with Cardi and that kinda went sour because it went viral that they was doing a song together,” White explained. “This time the song leaked before it came out.”

“I was just as giddy as everybody else [about the collaboration],” he continued. “I was sitting there just waiting, looking on the Internet, then it leaked.”

Beyonce and Cardi both contributed to DJ Khaled’s 2019 album Father of Asahd on the songs “Top Off” and “Wish Wish”, respectively. They have yet to appear on the same song together.