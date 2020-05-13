Taylor Swift Surprises 11-Year-Old Fan With A Package: ‘The Smell Of Happiness Fills The Room’

Taylor Swift had a very special 11-year-old in mind.

Emerson Weber started receiving appreciation letters from postal workers all-around the U.S. after she wrote an appreciative note for her mailman. On Tuesday, Emerson’s dad – Hugh Weber – revealed that a very unexpected package arrived for his daughter.

The past couple days have been beyond our wildest dreams, but today was a fairytale. I’m not sure I can fully capture what we just experienced, but I’ll do my best. …ready for it?#sincerelyemerson pic.twitter.com/CdFbGsN7oO — Hugh Weber (@hughweber) May 13, 2020

“The past couple days have been beyond our wildest dreams, but today was a fairytale,” he wrote. “I’m not sure I can fully capture what we just experienced, but I’ll do my best… ready for it?”

“I’ll be honest. We didn’t think too much about it,” he said. “There have been so many letters this week that the most unlikely scenario didn’t even occur to us.” The package read. “To Em. From Tay.”

Em pulled back the packing materials to reveal a bubble wrapped gift. On it, we saw a tag that simply said, “To Em. From Tay.” Talk about breathless. pic.twitter.com/7GVIeYMu8N — Hugh Weber (@hughweber) May 13, 2020

The family was absolutely amazed that Swift sent Emerson a gift: “Talk about breathless… I’ll admit. Our brains broke for a minute. We put the gift and the packaging back in the box. And, waited an hour. No joke. Sometimes, you need to calm down.”

“The first thing that hit us as Em began to unwrap the package was the smell of ‘what happiness smells like,’ according to Emerson,” Emerson wrote. “And, the smell of happiness fills the room, my friends, and lingers for hours.”

The first thing that hit us as Em began to unwrap the package was the smell of “what happiness smells like,” according to Emerson. And, the smell of happiness fills the room, my friends, and lingers for hours. pic.twitter.com/4d9BDNhcQP — Hugh Weber (@hughweber) May 13, 2020

She talked about her passion for handwriting letters & noted, “the bag I sent along with this letter contains one of my favorite letter writing tools — wax seals to seal envelopes.” She continued, “I’m sorry they look messy. I couldn’t get new ones in time so I sent you mine.” pic.twitter.com/lFBzRQLP0P — Hugh Weber (@hughweber) May 13, 2020