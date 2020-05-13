Lance Armstrong To Share His ‘Truth’ In First Look At ESPN Docuseries

ESPN’s “30 For 30” is set to dive deep into the life and career of Lance Armstrong.

In the new trailer for the upcoming two-part docuseries, “Lance”, Armstrong will finally “speak his truth” about the rise and fall of his cycling legacy. The series will also touch on his battle with testicular cancer at age 25.

RELATED: Lance Armstrong Slams Alex Rodriguez, Calling Out Society’s ‘Double Standard’ Following Their Doping Scandals

Armstrong won seven consecutive Tour de France titles from 1999 to 2005, but those medals were later stripped after he admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs.

“I needed a nuclear meltdown and I got it,” Armstrong says in the clip. “I’m going to tell you my truth.”

Armstrong previously opened up about the scandal, telling CNBC in 2018, “I don’t know if it’s fraud – you can call it whatever you wanna call it.”

He continued, “It doesn’t matter, right? I mean, it’s fraud, betrayal, feeling complicit, all of these things that we know people felt. That’s on me. I’ll spend the rest of my life trying to make that right.”

Part one of Armstrong’s “30 For 30” special will premiere May 24.