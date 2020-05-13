‘Entertainment Weekly’ Pride Issue Celebrates New And Enduring Hollywood Icons

Entertainment Weekly is declaring “Pride forever!”

On Wednesday, the magazine introduced its brand new LGBTQ issue for the month of June, celebrating “new storytellers, enduring icons and Hollywood history.”

Faced with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, EW said, “To bring Pride festivities home to an audience an unable to participate in big parades and parties, and to pay homage to Hollywood’s LGBTQ storytellers — past, present, and future.”

The cover of the issue, illustrated by London-based artist Jack Hughes, pays tribute to LGBTQ icons including Elton John, Freddie Mercury, Janelle Monáe, Lil Nas X, Ellen DeGeneres and more.

“As an LGBTQ+ artist, I know how important representation in the media is,” Hughes says.

The issue also includes interviews with Greg Berlanti, Hannah Gadsby, Hayley Kiyoko and more.

“The fight isn’t over,” Hughes says of the inspiration he hopes people take from the cover. “We must carry on the work of those before us.”