Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumours: ‘I Am Disgusted By So Many Things I Am Seeing’

Khloe Kardashian is revolted by the social media chatter around a possible pregnancy.

Social media sleuths began theorizing that Kardashian was pregnant due to the nature of her social media posts. First, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star posted photos on April 24 in which her stomach is not visible. Since then, she has only posted throwbacks. Finally, a recent Instagram Story shows the reality star wearing a large robe.

The rumour mill began turning in overdrive with people commenting that Tristan Thompson is the suspected dad. Kardashian, 35, took to Twitter on Wednesday to slam the comments.

I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

“I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away,” Kardashian wrote emphatically. “The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing.”

“SMH [shake my head] people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus,” the “KUWTK” star concluded. “Sick.

Kardashian and her ex, Thompson, share 2-year-old daughter True.