Jonah Hill Reacts To Becoming The Actor With The Most Swear Words At The Movies: ‘So Many People To Thank’

Move over Samuel L. Jackson, there’s a new expert profanity-flinger in town.

According to a new study done by Buzz Bingo, Jonah Hill is officially the actor uttering the most curse words in Hollywood.

The study reveals that with the help of highly profane films like “Superbad” and “The Wolf of Wall Street”, Hill has uttered 376 swear words across his body of work.

Hill’s “Wolf of Wall Street” co-star Leonardo DiCaprio comes in second at 361 swear words, and Samuel L. Jackson arrives in third with 301. Rounding out the Top 5 are Adam Sandler and Al Pacino.

When broken down by cursing per 1,000 words, Hill still comes out on top, with Sandler in second, and DiCaprio, Pacino and Denzel Washington all in the Top 5.

The study also looked at individual films, finding “The Wolf of Wall Street” coming out on top, with Sandler’s “Uncut Gems” in second and “Casino” in third.

Hill reacted to the dubious with a tongue-in-cheek Instagram post.

“So many people to thank. @martinscorsese_ thanks for pushing me over the edge. And of course the great @samuelljackson,” he wrote. “Humbled. (Also ‘new report’? Lol what team of scientists cracked this one?). Lots of love ❤️”