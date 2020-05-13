Ariana Grande Remembers Mac Miller In Emotional Interview: ‘Nothing Mattered More To Him Than Music’

Ariana Grande is looking back at the life of Mac Miller.

In an emotional interview with Zane Lowe’s “Beats 1” on Apple Music, the singer, 26, opened up about her former boyfriend’s love of music.

“Nothing mattered more to him than music ever,” Grande said. “He was the kind of person who woke up and rolled into the studio, like tumbled out of bed into the studio next door. Nothing was more important.”

She continued, “Talk about losing track of time and forgetting to eat, remind yourself to take care of yourself and be a person. He was a person who gave literally every single second of his thoughts and time and life to music. And I think that is so evident in what he has left us with and just how many incredible and different bodies of work… It’s just such a beautiful gift that he kind of touched the world with and I think the thing he’d want most is for us to just appreciate it and not forget about it.”

Miller died in 2018 following an accidental overdose. Grande and Miller dated on-and-off since 2013.

During her virtual interview, Grande also chatted about her COVID-19 relief single “Stuck With U” with Justin Bieber and a possible collab with Doja Cat.