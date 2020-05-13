Sharon Osbourne Praises Adele’s Weight Loss, But Doesn’t ‘Believe’ Women Who Claim To Be ‘Happy In Their Body’

Sharon Osbourne is opening up about body positivity.

During Tuesday’s episode of Global “The Talk”, the co-host spoke out about Adele’s comeback showing off her slimmed-down figure on Instagram, while Osbourne claimed women who say they’re “happy” in their own skin actually aren’t.

“When these women say that they are really happy in their body, I don’t believe them,” Osbourne, 67, said. “My body was really, really big. But I wasn’t happy. Sure on the surface, but at night in bed alone I was very unhappy.”

RELATED: Sharon Osbourne And Marie Osmond Receive Emotional Mother’s Day Surprises In Heartwarming Episode Of ‘The Talk’

While congratulating Adele, she continued, “I totally understand with Adele. It was her time to lose weight that’s all in her journey and her life. She must have felt, you know what, I am going to try and lose weight for wherever reason — health, I am sure.”

Adding, “She looks absolutely fantastic. I am happy for her and everybody should be happy for her, because it was her choice. She didn’t do it for anybody else but herself. And so everybody should be happy for her.”

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/PT on Global.