Naomi Watts And Liev Schreiber Quarantine Together With Kids, Launch A TikTok Family Dance

After splitting just over three years ago, Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber are quarantining together with their children during the coronavirus pandemic.

They have even been enlisted into the TikTok universe by their kids.

Watts and Schreiber join their children – Kai, 11, and Sasha, 12 – for a little social distance dancing. Kai led the quartet on Sunday in a popular viral dance trend set to the tune of Doja Cat’s “Say So”.

“The greatest Mother’s Day gift? A TikTok!” Watts captioned the footage.

In a separate video posted by Watts, she admitted to trying to keep up with the kids: “Just trying to stay relevant…”

Schreiber and Watts split after 11 years together in late 2016.