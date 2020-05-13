Lucy Hale Demonstrates How To Bake A Misshapen Banana Bread In New Video

Like many people in quarantine, Lucy Hale has been hitting the kitchen to indulge in a little baking.

In fact, the “Katy Keene” star is sharing her recipe and her technique in a new video, courtesy of W Magazine. She also kicks things up a notch by adding two of her favourite ingredients: peanut butter and chocolate chips.

In the video, Hale is accompanied by her adorable dog, Elvis.

RELATED: Lucy Hale Is Calling On People To Foster Dogs Under Threat Of Euthanasia

“I used to bake all the time. I love it, I think it’s really therapeutic,” Hale told W Magazine. “But when I started getting busy, I stopped cooking completely. It’s kind of hard to cook when you’re single, since you’re one person, and if you bake, then you eat it all.”

While her banana bread appears to be delicious, the end result is a bit of a mess, as the whole thing craters while she attempts to shake it out of the pan.

“I have no words for what I just walked into. It’s a fail,” she said, admitting the inside “looks like applesauce.”

RELATED: Lucy Hale Had To Tell Her Dad She Wasn’t Actually ‘The Best At Sex’ After He Saw Her Latest ‘Cosmo’ Cover

Meanwhile, she’s been busy honing some other kitchen skills by experimenting with some ambitious recipes, including a made-from-scratch bolognese sauce using a friend’s secret recipe.

“There are a couple of secret ingredients in it that are a little strange, but it’s truly the best bolognese I’ve ever had,” she said. “It has chicken livers and nutmeg… and then I can’t say the third one, because she’d be mad.”