John Legend Announces ‘Bigger Love’ Album Release Date, Celebrates His Family In New Music Video

John Legend is spreading Bigger Love ahead of the release of his new album.

Legend released the titular track from his upcoming seventh studio album on Tuesday. The visuals for “Bigger Love” feature Legend and his family: wife Chrissy Teigen and children, Luna Simone Stephens and Miles Theodore Stephens. The touching video also features videos of families all around the world connecting over video chat.

“This video was made to celebrate our shared love, hope and resilience,” Legend said in a press release.

“We’re all using technology to stay in touch and finding creative ways to cope and we wanted the video to be a big musical hug for people around the world who are finding ways to stay connected to family, help their neighbours, and make time for a needed dance break despite the crazy circumstances we find ourselves in,” he added.

Bigger Love drops June 19 through Columbia Records.