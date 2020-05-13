Kristin Chenoweth, Jewel And More Stars Join Forces For Virtual ‘Rainbowthon’ Benefit

Proud supporters of the LGBTQ+ community are coming together for a virtual benefit.

“Rainbowthon”, host by Frankie Grande and featuring appearances by Kristin Chenoweth, Jewel and the “RuPaul Drag Race” family and many more stars, will help the Los Angeles LGBT Center raise money amid the coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED: Jewel Says ‘Mental Health Needs To Be A Top Priority’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Along with “Drag Race”‘s Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews and Carson Kressley, the two-hour event, will also feature appearances from Margaret Cho, Leslie Jordan, Deborah Cox, Taylor Dayne, Betty Who, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Courtney Reed, Shoshana Bean, Susan Egan, Laura Osnes, Emma Hunton, DJ “Shangela” Pierce and YouTube personalities Colleen Ballinger (aka Miranda Sings), Gigi Gorgeous and GloZell Green, Gregory Zarian and Justin Sylvester.

“Many people in my life have benefited from the services provided by the Los Angeles LGBT Center and, after seeing the work they do first-hand with LGBT youths and seniors, I knew this would be an organization I’d be supporting for years to come,” Grande said in a statement. “In ‘Rainbowthon’, expect to smile, laugh and have a good time while also highlighting the incredible work the Center has done for the community during these crazy times.”

RELATED: Jewel’s Livestream Concert Raises Over $550,000 For Her Inspiring Children Foundation

The Los Angeles LGBT Center is L.A.’s hub for the LGBTQ+ community as it serves everyone from homeless youth to seniors. All funds raised during the benefit will go to the centre’s CARE Fund, established in response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

“Rainbowthon” will air on the L.A. LGBT Center’s Facebook, YouTube and their website here from 9-11 p.m. ET/6-8 p.m. PT.