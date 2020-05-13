Mary-Kate Olsen Files For Divorce From Husband Olivier Sarkozy

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy are getting divorced after six years of marriage.

According to TMZ, Olsen, 33, filed divorce papers through an emergency order this week. The outlet reports the actress claims she attempted to file last month but was unable to do so because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The sudden rush is allegedly because Olivier, 50, is trying to kick Olsen out of their New York City apartment.

The outlet reports that Sarkozy has given Olsen until May 18 to move out. Olsen countered the request, claiming she can’t meet the deadline because of the quarantine guidelines in the city. Court docs say Olsen requests that their prenuptial agreement be enforced.

Meanwhile, Us Weekly also reports that the fashion designer signed a petition for divorce on April 17, but the New York City courts are not currently accepting divorce filings due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The couple have been together for nearly eight years. The romance began in 2012, just two years after Olivier divorced his first wife Charlotte Bernard. They tied the knot in 2015 with an intimate gathering of 50 of their closest friends and family.

ET Canada has reached out to her rep for comment.