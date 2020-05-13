Tyra Banks recently apologized for being “insensitive” after some old clips from “America’s Next Top Model” resurfaced recently in which she berates an aspiring model who doesn’t agree with Banks’ advice to have the gap between her front teeth fixed.

Jay Manuel, the show’s creative director for 18 cycles until being unceremoniously fired from the show in 2012, is speaking out about his experience on the show.

The Canadian-American former makeup artist is promoting his new novel The Wig, The B***h & The Meltdown, which appears to be a thinly veiled fictionalized account of his time on the show.

In an interview with Variety, Manuel admitted he and Banks are no longer close.

“Over the past few years, we’ve emailed,” he said. “To be very honest, we really have no relationship to speak of, which is really sad.”

Addressing the recent backlash directed at Banks, Manuel admits he has mixed feelings.

“I do think it’s a little unfair for people to persecute Tyra now, especially because she has already taken heat for her past executive decisions in past years,” he admitted. “However, I can’t really defend her either because when ratings were high and things were great, she remained a clear figurehead, because it was her show.”

Manuel also revealed there was behind-the-scenes turmoil, alleging things eventually became so oppressive due to “certain people working on the show in a senior position” that he and some other producers “became very scared to speak up. I actually brought my concern first to another co-executive producer because I was too scared to even take it up higher to an executive producer.”

One photoshoot in the fourth cycle, he admitted, made him cringe when he was told that the models were going to be asked to “swap races.”

“It was very uncomfortable for me, in cycle four, it was a photoshoot where the girls had to swap races,” he said. “I was so, so, so uncomfortable with this. I was never scripted for my intros or anything, and I didn’t know how I was going to be able to set this up — I was so afraid that I would wear this because I was the creative director, but it was not my idea.”

He added: “That swapped race was a layer added in. It was supposed to be a different concept. I remember that very, very clearly. I was basically told that I had to execute the creative, and it made me very uncomfortable.”

The Wig, The B***h & The Meltdown will be released on Aug. 4.