Amy Schumer Hilariously Announces Her New HBO Max Docuseries 'Expecting Amy'

By Aynslee Darmon.

Amy Schumer’s whirlwind pregnancy is the focus of an upcoming docuseries for HBO Max.

The comedian announced the upcoming three-part special, “Expecting Amy”, on Twitter, revealing it will launch on the streaming service this summer.

“Expecting Amy” is an inside look at Schumer’s life on tour creating a stand-up special, Netflix’s “Growing”, during her difficult pregnancy.

The docuseries was directed and edited by Alexander Hammer, who Schumer tweeted was also behind Beyonce’s “Homecoming”.

HBO Max will also premiere Canadian funnyman Seth Rogen’s feature “American Pickle” on August 6.

“Expecting Amy” launches July 7.

