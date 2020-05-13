Corey Hart Records New Version Of ‘Never Surrender’ To Salute Human Perseverance During Pandemic

Corey Hart is reviving one of his biggest 1980s hits to inspire a message of hope during this challenging time.

As Canadian Press reports, the Canadian singer-songwriter has recorded a new version of his 1985 hit “Never Surrender”, incorporating a new melody and updated lyrics.

Hart wrote and produced the new version after receiving “so many heartfelt messages from people all over the world” telling him how much inspiration the song provides.

RELATED: Corey Hart Releases Animated Music Video For Single ‘First Rodeo’ With Jim Cuddy

The new track will be released on digital streaming platforms on May 29, along with a new music video directed by the rocker’s wife, Julie Masse.

The new version of his iconic song was recorded at Sanctuary Studios in Nassau, Bahamas, where Hart and his family live, and reveals that he enlisted his family to help produce the video.

“As we are in a stringent lockdown here in the Bahamas we had no other alternative but do it ourselves,” he said. “One take, with no edits, and all my children worked as team crew on the shoot.”