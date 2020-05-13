Kourtney Kardashian Smacks Down Pregnancy Rumours After Posting Bikini Pic

The world seems to really want a new Kardashian baby.

That’s an assumption that can be made after Khloe Kardashian took to social media to shut down rumours that she was pregnant — followed by sister Kourtney doing the exact same thing.

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian TP’d Kourtney’s House Amid Toilet Paper Shortage And People Aren’t Happy

On Wednesday, Kourtney shared a few photos of her bikini-clad self, including one in which she’s lying in a cabana reading a book. The curves of her exposed belly led some of her followers to leave comments speculating that she was with child.

“SHE’S PREGENANT!” wrote one spelling-challenged commenter.

Kardashian quickly shut that rumour down.

“This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it,” she responded. “I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body.”

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumours: ‘I Am Disgusted By So Many Things I Am Seeing’

Her response comes shortly after a similar reaction from sister Khloe Kardashian, who responded to rumours that she was pregnant.

“I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say,” she wrote on Twitter. “I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”