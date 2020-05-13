Dennis Rodman Recalls Getting ‘Drunk As S**t’ & Singing Karaoke With North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un

Dennis Rodman’s odd friendship with Kim Jong Un has been puzzling people for years, but in a new interview with Mike Tyson’s podcast the former Chicago Bulls star reveals how he and the North Korean dictator became so chummy.

During a chat on Tyson’s “Hotboxin'” podcast, Rodman reveals that he met Kim Jong Un in 2013 following a Harlem Globetrotters game in Pyongyang — and had no idea who he was.

According to Rodman, they bonded over their shared interest in basketball, vodka and women.

“Next thing I know, we are having dinner and we are drunk as s**t,” Rodman describes, noting that the dictator then began “singing karaoke and I have no clue what the f**k he’s talking about.”

Then, says Rodman, Kim Jong Un ushered in his 18-piece all-female band.

“He has this 18-piece women’s band. These f**king girls are f**king hot hot. And the whole time, they played one f**ing song — ONE SONG!”

And what was that song: “It was the f**king theme song from ‘Dallas’. What the f**k. I said, ‘What is this all about?’ I said, ‘Theme from “Dallas”?’ He said, ‘That’s all they know.'”

Rodman tells Tyson that he gave the North Korean leader a list of seven songs for the band to learn, including selections from Pearl Jam and Van Halen.

The next time he visited North Korea, “they played all those damn songs,” Dennis marvels. “We’ve been really good friends since that.”